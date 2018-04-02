FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 2:01 PM / a day ago

Netanyahu says Canada, Italy and Germany to take in some of Israel's African migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Canada, Italy and Germany will take in some of Israel’s African migrants under an agreement Israel reached with the U.N. refugee agency.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a news conference as he stands next to Shlomo Mor-Yosef, Director General of the Israeli Population and Immigration Authority, and Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Under the deal with the UNHCR, Israel said it plans to relocate more than 16,000 migrants to Western countries.

“This is) a unique agreement between the U.N. commissioner and the state of Israel, that takes 16,250 people out, takes them out to developed countries like Canada, or Germany and Italy - that is the commitment the U.N. High Commissioner has made - to organize it and even to fund it,” Netanyahu said on live television.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Maayan Lubell

