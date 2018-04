JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and the U.N. refugee agency reached an agreement under which some 16,000 African asylum seekers in Israel will be sent to Western countries, Israeli media reports said.

FILE PHOTO: Pepole take part in a protest against the Israeli government's plan to deport African migrants, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Corinna Kern/File Photo

The reports, citing a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, said the deal effectively canceled an Israeli plan to deport the migrants to Africa. The reports said Netanyahu would make a statement at 1300 GMT.