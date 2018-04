JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he is cancelling a new agreement with the U.N. refugee agency to relocate thousands of African migrants, after announcing he had suspended the deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“I have listened carefully to the many comments on the agreement. As a result, and after I again weighed the advantages and disadvantages, I decided to cancel the deal,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued by the prime minister’s office.