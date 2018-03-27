Netanyahu's release from hospital imminent: Israeli PM's office says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be released shortly from hospital after doctors found that he was suffering from a mild respiratory illness, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old leader was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem earlier in the day, suffering from a high fever and coughing.

“The prime minister has completed a series of tests and will be released home tonight,” the statement said. The tests showed a mild viral illness in the upper respiratory tract.”