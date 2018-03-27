FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 9:11 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Netanyahu's release from hospital imminent: Israeli PM's office says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be released shortly from hospital after doctors found that he was suffering from a mild respiratory illness, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old leader was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem earlier in the day, suffering from a high fever and coughing.

“The prime minister has completed a series of tests and will be released home tonight,” the statement said. The tests showed a mild viral illness in the upper respiratory tract.”

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller

