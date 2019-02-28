Netanyahu's main election rival rules out future coalition with him

FILE PHOTO: Benny Gantz, head of Resilience party is seen after a news conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main rival in an April 9 election said on Thursday that he would not join the Israeli leader in any future coalition government given a possible corruption indictment against him.

“Given the publication of the attorney-general’s recommendations this evening, and the circumstances that have been created, sitting together (in government) with Benjamin Netanyahu is not an option,” Benny Gantz said in a statement.