Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media in his residency in Jerusalem February 28, 2019 REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday dismissed as a politically motivated “witch-hunt” an announcement of possible criminal charges against him by Israel’s attorney-general, and vowed to clear his name.

“There is nothing to these (allegations),” he said in a televised statement. “This entire house of cards will collapse.”