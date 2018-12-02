World News
Israel police recommend Prime Minister Netanyahu be charged with bribery

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police on Sunday said its investigation has found sufficient evidence for bribery and fraud charges to be brought against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife in a third corruption case against the leader.

Authorities allege Netanyahu awarded regulatory favors to Bezeq Telecom Israel in return for more positive coverage of him and his wife on a news website owned by the company. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.

