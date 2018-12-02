Israel police recommend Prime Minister Netanyahu be charged with bribery

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police on Sunday said its investigation has found sufficient evidence for bribery and fraud charges to be brought against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife in a third corruption case against the leader.
Authorities allege Netanyahu awarded regulatory favors to Bezeq Telecom Israel in return for more positive coverage of him and his wife on a news website owned by the company. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.
