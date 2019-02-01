Israel's AG says can rule on Netanyahu corruption cases before election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks at the Cybertech 2019 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Attorney General said on Friday that he had informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu there was nothing preventing him from making a decision in corruption cases against the Israeli leader ahead of an April 9 election.

Netanyahu is facing possible charges in three graft cases.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said in a statement he had informed Netanyahu’s lawyers “there is no impediment to making and publishing a decision, if there is any, to consider filing an indictment in the cases relating to the prime minister, or part of them, subject to a hearing, even before the election date.”

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and called the cases a witch-hunt.