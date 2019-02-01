World News
February 1, 2019 / 8:51 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Israel's AG says can rule on Netanyahu corruption cases before election

1 Min Read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks at the Cybertech 2019 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Attorney General said on Friday that he had informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu there was nothing preventing him from making a decision in corruption cases against the Israeli leader ahead of an April 9 election.

Netanyahu is facing possible charges in three graft cases.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said in a statement he had informed Netanyahu’s lawyers “there is no impediment to making and publishing a decision, if there is any, to consider filing an indictment in the cases relating to the prime minister, or part of them, subject to a hearing, even before the election date.”

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and called the cases a witch-hunt.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

