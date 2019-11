Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protest outside his residence following Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's indictment ruling in Jerusalem November 21, 2019. The placards in Hebrew read, "Mandelblit you are getting a positive coverage this evening, tomorrow you are a suspect ". REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said corruption allegations against him were tantamount to a coup, and that the investigators “weren’t after the truth, they were after me.”

In a televised speech shortly after Israel’s attorney general indicted him on charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud, Netanyahu, 70, claimed that the investigation against him was tainted by bias. He denies all wrongdoing.