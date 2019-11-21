Israel's attorney general to announce decision on Netanyahu indictment

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s attorney general said he would announce later on Thursday his decision on whether to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged corruption.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing in the three corruption cases, saying he is a victim of a political witch-hunt.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will disclose his decision at a news conference at 7:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), a Justice Ministry statement said. Police recommended in February that he file criminal charges against Netanyahu in the long-running investigations.

Netanyahu is suspected of wrongfully accepting $264,000 worth of gifts, which prosecutors said included cigars and champagne, from tycoons and of dispensing favours in alleged bids for improved coverage by an Israeli newspaper and a website.

He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of bribery and a maximum 3-year term for fraud and breach of trust.

An indictment against Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, would raise more uncertainty over who will ultimately lead a country mired in political chaos after two inconclusive elections this year.