Netanyahu spokesman goes on leave, vows to clear name after accusations

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s international media spokesman said he was taking a leave of absence on Thursday to clear his name of accusations that he denied.

David Keyes, 34, did not give details of the accusations - but has in recent days made statements in the Israeli media denying accusations of sexual misconduct posted online by a woman from his native United States.

Several Israeli lawmakers had called for his suspension since the posts on Twitter appeared.

“In light of the false and misleading accusations against me and in order not to distract from the important work of the prime minister, I have asked to take time off to clear my name,” Keyes said in a statement.

“I am fully confident that the truth will come out,” he added.