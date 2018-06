JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned by Israeli police on Tuesday for the first time in an investigation into a $2 billion sale of three German Thyssenkrupp submarines to Israel, but is not a suspect, police said.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, June 3, 2018. Sebastian Scheiner/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

“The prime minister gave testimony in Case 3000, the submarines case, for the first time. He is not a suspect,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.