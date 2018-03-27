FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

After being taken to hospital, Netanyahu tweets: 'I am on my way home.'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from hospital on Tuesday after suffering from a high fever and a cough, a Reuters witness said.

Netanyahu said on Twitter: “I am on my way home. Sure some rest and hot soup will put things right.”

An official statement from his office said hospital tests indicated the prime minister was suffering from a mild viral infection of his upper respiratory tract. A Reuters cameraman saw the prime minister’s convoy leaving the hospital.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell

