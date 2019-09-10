No changes to U.S. position as Netanyahu announces annexation plan: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. policy toward Israel and the Palestinian territories remains unchanged, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he planned to annex part of the occupied West Bank if he wins next week’s election.

“There is no change in United States policy at this time,” a Trump administration official said when asked whether the White House supported Netanyahu’s move.

“We will release our Vision for Peace after the Israeli election and work to determine the best path forward to bring long sought security, opportunity and stability to the region.”