Israeli PM Netanyahu taken to hospital for tests: spokesman

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to hospital on Tuesday to undergo tests after suffering from a high fever and a cough, his spokesman said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu coughs as he addresses a health conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Netanyahu’s personal physician believes the 68-year-old leader has not fully recovered from an illness two weeks ago and therefore decided he should undergo further tests at the hospital, spokesman David Baker said.

Netanyahu fell ill in mid-March and cancelled his public schedule for five consecutive days.

“The prime minister did not complete the time required in order to recover from the illness he had two weeks ago and therefore the symptoms have gotten worse,” Baker said in a text message.

Netanyahu’s illness has come at a stressful time for the four-times right-wing prime minister, who is under police investigation for corruption in three different cases.

On Monday Netanyahu, his wife and son were questioned by police as part of an investigation into one of the corruption cases in which the prime minister is a suspect.