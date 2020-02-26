Ex-Trump envoy Greenblatt joins Israel's OurCrowd as partner

FILE PHOTO: Jason Greenblatt, U.S. President Donald Trump's former Middle East envoy, attends a reception hosted by the Orthodox Union in Jerusalem ahead of the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Crowdfunding venture investing platform OurCrowd, one of Israel’s largest investors, said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s former special envoy for the Middle East Jason Greenblatt has joined the company as a partner.

Greenblatt, who resigned in September, is an architect of Trump’s “deal of the century” plan that seeks peace between Israel and the Palestinians. It has been embraced by Israel but rejected by the Palestinians.

Greenblatt will have responsibilities for building OurCrowd’s ties in the Middle East.He said he plans to expand OurCrowd’s investing across the region, “helping startups to solve urgent problems in medical, sustainable and cyber technology and linking them to the investors they need to bring their innovative ideas to reality”.

“I will continue building relationships between Israel and its neighbors in the region,” said Greenblatt. “Each society – Palestinian, Israeli, Jordanian, Egyptian, Saudi, Emirati, Qatari, Omani, Bahraini, Kuwaiti and more – can be a part of this movement.”