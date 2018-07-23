Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid: medics

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military said its forces responded with live fire in Dheishe refugee camp, near Bethlehem, after Palestinians attacked them with rocks, fire-bombs and grenades. The military statement made no mention of any casualties among the troops.

The Palestinian health minister said the dead youth was 15 years old and suffered a chest wound. The Israeli military said that during the raid it detained two Palestinians suspected of attacks and uncovered a weapons manufacturing warehouse.