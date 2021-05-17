Israel’s military effort has an economic shield

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Israel has two defence systems as regional hostilities escalate. One is literal: the country’s military says its Iron Dome missile system has shot down most of the rockets fired by Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group over the past week. The other is Israel’s own relative economic strength.

The latter may not be immediately obvious. Consultant Capital Economics reckons debt will reach 75% of GDP by end-2021, compared with 60% in 2019. Also, politics is in flux. The country currently led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held four elections in two years and could soon face a fifth.

The economy is, however, in relatively good shape. For almost two decades the country has run a current account surplus, helped by exports in fast-growing areas like information technology, high-tech components and pharmaceuticals. The relative resilience of these sectors meant Israeli GDP only contracted 2.6% in 2020. That was about half as much as the average for Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, even though household spending fell as sharply as in economies whose GDP took a bigger hit.

Israel’s success in vaccinating a world-beating 60% of its population should help grow GDP by 5% this year, S&P Global Ratings reckons. But its economy also has an inoculation against unpleasant economic effects. Close to 85% of government debt is denominated in its own currency and held domestically by local banks and institutional Investors. Yields on Israel’s 10-year debt have risen to 1.27% from around 1% a month ago but have basically kept pace with increases in U.S. bond yields. And the Bank of Israel has a bond-buying programme and credibility. In fact, its main challenge earlier this year was preventing the shekel from strengthening too much.

If the current conflict lasts less than a month, like most of the eight flashpoints since 2004, Israel’s post-pandemic recovery will stay on course. That could change if the fighting endures appreciably longer than 2014’s Gaza conflict, which lasted seven weeks. The key test will be how much unrest there is beyond the West Bank and Gaza areas. But even then, it would take several rounds of escalation for the state’s economic shield to be seriously dented.

- Israel bombed what it said were underground tunnels used by Hamas and Palestinian militants fired rocket barrages at Israeli cities as fighting spilled into a second week on May 17 and international calls for a ceasefire mounted.

- After a night of heavy Israeli airstrikes on areas across the Islamist Hamas-run enclave, Israel’s military said Gaza militants had fired about 60 rockets towards Israeli cities overnight, down from 120 and 200 the two previous nights.

- Gaza health officials put the death toll since the hostilities flared at 198, including 58 children and 34 women. Ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children, Israeli authorities say.

- The Israeli military said Hamas, a group regarded by Israel, the United States and the European Union as a terrorist movement, and other armed factions have fired about 3,150 rockets from Gaza over the past week.

- Israel’s missile defence system intercepted around 90% of the rockets, and around 460 landed in the Gaza Strip.

- Hamas began its rocket assault on May 10 after weeks of tensions over a court case to evict several Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, and in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near the city’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

