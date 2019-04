FILE PHOTO - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine greet supporters in Ankara, Turkey April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the West Bank belongs to Palestinians, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would annex Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank if he wins Tuesday’s election.

Erdogan said the move would be another occupation measure by Israel, and emphasized that Turkey will stand with Palestine.