U.S. condemns attacks from Gaza into Israel: State Department spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday condemned rocket and missile attacks from Gaza into Israel and said it stood with Israel as it defends itself.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the rocket, missile and mortar attacks that are taking place from Gaza into Israel,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a news briefing. “We call for the sustained halt of those attacks. We stand with Israel as Israel defends itself against these attacks. It is simply unacceptable to target civilians.”