in a month
Palestinian President Abbas condemns Jerusalem holy site attack: WAFA
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 10:15 AM / in a month

Palestinian President Abbas condemns Jerusalem holy site attack: WAFA

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas heads a Palestinian cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 28, 2013.Issam Rimawi/Pool/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone on Friday and condemned a deadly shooting attack near Jerusalem's holiest site, Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

"The President expressed his strong rejection and condemnation of the incident that took place at al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as his rejection of any violent incidents from any side, especially in places of worship," Wafa said.

Abbas called on Netanyahu to end the shutdown of the holy site, where three Arab-Israeli gunmen shot dead two Israeli policemen and wounded a third. Netanyahu assured Abbas the long-standing status quo at the compound, which gives Muslims exclusive prayer rights, would be maintained, Wafa said.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Maayan Lubell

