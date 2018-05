RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was released from hospital on Monday after an eight-day stay and treatment for what officials said was a lung infection.

FILE PHOTO: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas walks inside the hospital in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 21, 2018. Palestinian President Office (PPO)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

“Thank God I am leaving the hospital in good health and I will return to work tomorrow,” the 82-year-old leader told reporters in the lobby of the hospital in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.