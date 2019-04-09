Airbnb reverses on delisting Israeli settlements, but won't profit from them

FILE PHOTO: The Airbnb logo is seen on a little mini pyramid under the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris, France, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Airbnb said on Tuesday that it would not implement the planned delisting of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, but added that the company would donate proceeds from such bookings to international humanitarian aid organizations.

Heeding calls from Palestinians who want the West Bank for a future state, Airbnb had said in November that it would remove the listings of around 200 settlement homes. That decision was deplored by Israel and challenged in some U.S. jurisdictions.