Airbnb says removing listings in West Bank settlements

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Home-renting company Airbnb Inc said on Monday that it had decided to remove its listings in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, enclaves that most world powers consider illegal for taking up land where Palestinians seek statehood.

A statement on Airbnb’s website said: “We concluded that we should remove listings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that are at the core of the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.”

It did not say when the decision, which according to Airbnb affects some 200 listings, would take effect.