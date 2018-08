GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli aircraft bombed a multi-storey building in Gaza City on Thursday, local residents said, a few hours after Palestinian militants fired a long-range rocket at Israel’s largest southern city.

Palestinians gather around a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

At least four people were hurt in the air strike, health officials said. An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment. The explosion shook buildings in Gaza City as dust and grey smoke filled the air, a Reuters witness said.