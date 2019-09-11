Iran slams Netanyahu land annexation pledge as election ploy

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to annex the Jordan Valley and his frequent accusations against Tehran were ploys to win re-election, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

“Netanyahu seeks votes to stay in power through accusations against Iran and later he announces a malicious intent to annex yet another part of Palestine so he can stay in power and carry on with expansionism and aggression,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by Tasnim.