No final decision at White House talks on Israeli annexation moves, U.S. officials say

JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three days of White House meetings by aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on whether to give Israel a green light to annex parts of the occupied West Bank have ended without any final decision, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

“There is as yet no final decision on the next steps for implementing the Trump plan,” one of the officials told Reuters, referring to the president’s Israeli-Palestinian peace blueprint that could provide a basis for Israel’s annexation moves.