FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 6, 2018 / 9:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israel blames Palestinians for cancellation of Argentina friendly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Wednesday blamed Palestinian pressure for Argentina’s cancellation of its World Cup warmup against Israel, a match that had been set for contested Jerusalem.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - Argentina Training - Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Barcelona, Spain - June 6, 2018 Argentina's Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi during training REUTERS/Albert Gea

The Palestinians accused Israel of using the fixture and the participation of Barcelona ace Lionel Messi to underpin its disputed claim to Jerusalem, which U.S. President Donald Trump recognized last year as Israel’s capital in a break from international consensus.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.