Gaza police say blast kills two, cause being investigated

GAZA (Reuters) - Police in Gaza said they are investigating the cause of a blast which killed a man and his son in the enclave on Sunday.

The explosion came hours after a ceasefire ended a fierce flare-up in fighting between Israel and Gaza militants, but police did not suggest Israel was responsible.

“An explosion took place this morning in a house west of Gaza City,” police spokesman Ayman al-Batnijiy said. He gave their ages as 35 and 13.

“The police launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.”

Israel carried out dozens of air strikes against the Palestinian enclave’s ruling Hamas group on Saturday and gunmen fired more than 100 rockets across the border. Two Palestinian teenagers were killed, the only reported fatalities in the fighting.