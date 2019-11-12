Israeli forces kill Islamic Jihad field commander in Gaza strike

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed Baha Abu Al-Atta, a field commander for the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, in a predawn strike on his home in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, officials on both sides said.
At least one other person, a woman, was also killed in the blast that ripped through the building in Gaza City’s Shejaia district, medical officials said. Two others were wounded.
In a statement, the Israeli military said Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had authorized the operation against Al-Atta, accusing him of carrying out a recent series of cross-border rocket, drone and sniper attacks and planning more.
Islamic Jihad, in its own statement, confirmed Al-Atta’s death and threatened retaliation against Israel.
