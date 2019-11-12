Israeli forces kill Islamic Jihad field commander in Gaza strike

People gather around the home of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta after it was hit by an Israeli strike that killed him in Gaza City November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed Baha Abu Al-Atta, a field commander for the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, in a predawn strike on his home in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, officials on both sides said.

At least one other person, a woman, was also killed in the blast that ripped through the building in Gaza City’s Shejaia district, medical officials said. Two others were wounded.

In a statement, the Israeli military said Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had authorized the operation against Al-Atta, accusing him of carrying out a recent series of cross-border rocket, drone and sniper attacks and planning more.

Islamic Jihad, in its own statement, confirmed Al-Atta’s death and threatened retaliation against Israel.