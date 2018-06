GAZA (Reuters) - A Palestinian was killed on Monday when a part of Israel’s fortifications on the Gaza Strip border blew up as he tampered with it, the Israeli military said.

The brother of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, reacts at a hospital in Gaza City June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The 24-year-old man’s death in northern Gaza followed a more than two-month surge in tensions along the frontier, where Israeli troops have killed at least 125 Palestinians during sometimes violent mass demonstrations.