U.S. national security adviser Bolton travels to Israel June 23: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. national security advisor John Bolton attending the French - USA Commemoration marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, 06 June 2019. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser John Bolton will travel to Israel on Sunday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.

Bolton will also meet with Israeli national security and atomic energy officials during the trip, National Security Council Spokesman Garrett Marquis said. The trip precedes a U.S-led conference in Bahrain on Tuesday and Wednesday on proposals for the Palestinian economy as part of a coming peace plan.