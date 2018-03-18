FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2018 / 10:16 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Israeli stabbed in Jerusalem's old city dies of wounds, hospital says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli security guard died of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack carried out by a suspected Palestinian assailant in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The assailant was shot and killed by police at the scene.

A spokesman for Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said earlier that the man was stabbed in the upper body and was rushed to hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said he was in his 30s and worked as a private security guard.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency named the attacker as Abdel Rahman Bani Fadel, 28, a Palestinian father of two from the village of Akraba near the town of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Larry King

