Israeli settler found guilty of murder in arson attack on Palestinian family

Amiram Ben-Uliel sits before hearing a verdict in the case of the 2015 arson attack, which killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents in the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Duma, at the Central Lod District Court in Lod, Israel May 18, 2020. Avshalom Sassoni/Pool via REUTERS

LOD, Israel (Reuters) - An Israeli court found a Jewish settler guilty of racially motivated murder on Monday in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian couple and their baby in the occupied West Bank.

The triple conviction of Amiram Ben-Uliel, 25, by Lod District Court carries a potential life prison sentence.

He has argued that Israeli investigators forced him to make a false confession to the attack on the Dawabsheh family’s home in the village of Duma. A lawyer for Ben-Uliel said on Monday that he would appeal the verdict at Israel’s Supreme Court.