Israel to resume Tamar gas field production after Gaza truce

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will resume gas production from offshore Tamar field after a ceasefire brought an end to a surge in violence in the Gaza Strip, the energy ministry said on Monday.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz had frozen operations at Tamar, Israel’s main natural gas source, on Sunday when the cross-border violence peaked. Tamar’s production platform is off Israel’s southern shore and in range of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

The latest round of fighting erupted three days ago, peaking on Sunday when rockets and missiles from Gaza killed four civilians in Israel, and Israeli strikes killed 19 Palestinians, more than half of them civilians.

Steinitz on Monday instructed the Tamar’s operator, Texas-based Noble Energy, to prepare to resume operations, the ministry said in a statement.