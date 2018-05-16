Palestinians recall envoys in Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Austria

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was recalling for consultations Palestinian ambassadors in Romania, Hungary, Austria and the Czech Republic, citing those EU nations’ participation in an official Israeli celebration of the U.S. Embassy’s move to Jerusalem.

It said ambassadors from the four countries took part in an Israeli Foreign Ministry reception on Sunday in Jerusalem for the official delegation from Washington that inaugurated the U.S. Embassy in the city on Monday.

Israel said all 86 countries with diplomatic missions in Israel were invited to the event, and 33 accepted.