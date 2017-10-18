FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU calls on Israel to stop plans for new West Bank settlements
#World News
October 18, 2017 / 12:34 PM / in 4 days

EU calls on Israel to stop plans for new West Bank settlements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Israel must halt new building plans for settler homes in the West Bank, the European Union’s foreign service said in a statement on Wednesday, warning that such settlements threatened any future peace deal with the Palestinians.

Heavy machinery work on a field as they begin construction work of Amichai, a new settlement which will house some 300 Jewish settlers evicted in February from the illegal West Bank settlement of Amona, in the West Bank June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“The European Union has requested clarifications from Israeli authorities and conveyed the expectation that they reconsider these decisions, which are detrimental to on-going efforts towards meaningful peace talks,” the statement said.

“All settlement activity is illegal under international law, and it undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for a lasting peace.”

The EU maintains that the lands Israel has occupied since the 1967 Middle East war - including the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights - are not part of the internationally recognized borders of Israel.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

