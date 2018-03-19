FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 7:44 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

French embassy says cooperating with Israel over smuggling investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The French embassy in Israel said on Monday it was cooperating with Israel on its arrest of a French consular staffer accused of using a diplomatic vehicle to smuggle guns between Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

“We take very seriously this case ... and we work very closely with the Israeli authorities on this matter,” said an embassy spokesman, who declined to comment further on the allegations against the staffer, a French citizen.

Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
