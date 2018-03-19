FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Frenchman suspected of gun-running had financial motive: Israeli official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A French employee of France’s consulate-general in Jerusalem held by Israel on suspicion of running guns for Palestinians had a financial motive, an Israeli security official said on Monday.

The official, who spoke to Reuters, did not elaborate. Israel’s Shin Bet security agency on Monday went public with the arrest of Romain Franck, accusing him of using a diplomatic car to smuggle 72 guns from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra

