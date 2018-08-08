FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 8, 2018 / 7:13 AM / in 33 minutes

Israel says air defense sirens near Gaza a false alarm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military sounded air defense sirens near the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in what it later said was a mistake.

“This was a false alarm,” the military said on Twitter.

Israel uses sirens to warn of rocket or mortar launches by militants in Islamist Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave.

The incident comes as Hamas and Israel considered Egyptian- and U.N.-proposed ideas for calming a more than three-month-long surge in confrontations along the Gaza border.

On Tuesday when Israel shelled a Hamas position in northern Gaza, killing two gunmen. Israel said shots had been fired at its troops from the outpost, but Hamas denied that, saying the gunmen had been taking part in shooting drill.

Reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.