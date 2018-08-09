Palestinian official says Gaza armed groups will end round of fighting if Israel reciprocates

GAZA (Reuters) - A Palestinian official said on Thursday that armed groups in Gaza would stop the latest round of fighting with Israel if Israel ceased its attacks on the enclave.

An explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

The official, at a joint command center in Gaza, said the groups, in cross-border violence over the past two days, had been “responding to crimes” by Israel - a reference to the killing on Tuesday of two gunmen from the Hamas militant organization.

“Factions of the resistance consider this round of escalation over as far as we are concerned, and the continuation of calm depends on the behavior of the occupation,” the official said, using militant factions’ term for Israel.