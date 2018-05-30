FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 12:02 PM / a few seconds ago

Germany condemns attacks on Israel before Merkel-Netanyahu talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany strongly condemned attacks on Israel at the Gaza border, the most intense flare-up of hostilities between Palestinian militants and Israel since 2014, before Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“The German government strongly condemns the bombardment of Israeli territory ... from the Gaza strip. The massive attacks on Israel are totally unacceptable,” said a foreign ministry spokesman on Wednesday.

“Israel has the right to defend its security and borders and to react appropriately to attacks,” the spokesman added.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin

