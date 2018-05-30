Germany condemns attacks on Israel before Merkel-Netanyahu talks

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany strongly condemned attacks on Israel at the Gaza border, the most intense flare-up of hostilities between Palestinian militants and Israel since 2014, before Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“The German government strongly condemns the bombardment of Israeli territory ... from the Gaza strip. The massive attacks on Israel are totally unacceptable,” said a foreign ministry spokesman on Wednesday.

“Israel has the right to defend its security and borders and to react appropriately to attacks,” the spokesman added.