Israel's decision to end Hebron observer mission may breach Oslo accords -Norway

A member of the Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH) walks past the Beit Romano settlement in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

OSLO (Reuters) - Israel’s decision to eject observers in Hebron may be a breach of the implementation of the Oslo accords, the Norwegian foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“The one-sided Israeli decision can mean that the implementation of an important part of the Oslo accords is discontinued,” Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement to Reuters.

“The situation in Hebron is unstable and characterized by conflict,” she said, adding that the end of the observer mission, which Norway has led for the past 22 years, was therefore “worrying”.