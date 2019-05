Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via a screen during a rally marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day) in Beirut, Lebanon May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said on Friday it was a duty to confront the U.S. Middle East plan that President Donald Trump has touted as “the deal of the century”.

“This is a religious, moral, humanitarian, jihadi duty...The deal is a historic crime,” Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.