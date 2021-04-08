Israel to tell ICC it will not cooperate with war crimes inquiry

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's general election at his Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will tell the International Criminal Court that it will not cooperate with its investigation into possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Netanyahu said in a statement that Israel will respond to a notification letter from the ICC, making clear that it does not recognize the tribunal’s authority and that the country is able to investigate itself.