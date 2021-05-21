Iran leader urges Muslim states to back Palestinians militarily, financially

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a live televised speech marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran May 7, 2021. Official Khamenei Website/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called on Muslim states to support Palestinians militarily and financially and help rebuild Gaza after an 11-day conflict with Israel, Iranian media reported.

“Muslim states must sincerely support the Palestinian people, through military ...or financial support ...or in rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure,” Khamenei said in a statement carried by media outlets. He urged Muslims to demand that their governments back Palestinians.