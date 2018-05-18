Iran calls on Muslims to revise trade ties with U.S. after Jerusalem move: TV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called on Muslim countries to revise their economic ties with the United States in response to its relocation of its embassy to Jerusalem.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey May 18, 2018. Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Pool via Reuters

“I call on countries to totally cut their relations with the Zionist regime (Israel) and also to revise their trade and economic ties with America,” Rouhani said in a speech at a summit of Muslim nations in Istanbul, broadcast live on Iranian state TV.