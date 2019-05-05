Iran slams Israel's 'savage' attack on Gaza, blames 'U.S. support': report

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned what it called Israel’s “savage” attack on Gaza, and blamed “unlimited U.S. support” for Israel, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iran strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s (Israel) savage attack ... which martyred and wounded dozens of Palestinians, including women and children,” Fars reported.

“Due to unlimited American support for this regime and the embarrassing silence of some Islamic governments, there is no end to Zionist crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories,” Mousavi was quoted as saying, referring to a surging cross-border fighting.