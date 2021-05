FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab attends a news conference with his U.S. counterpart following a bilateral meeting in London, Britain May 3, 2021 during the G7 foreign ministers meeting. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that the United Kingdom condemned the firing of rockets at Jerusalem and locations within Israel.

"The ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza must stop. We need an immediate de-escalation on all sides, and end to targeting of civilian populations", Raab said on Twitter bit.ly/3vYTYmu.